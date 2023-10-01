Brawl At A Kickball Game In California Ends With A Brutal Knockout

Videos by OutKick

A kickball game in Sacramento got out of hand last week and ended in a massive brawl with several of the players trading punches on the field. One of the punches thrown knocked a man out cold, putting an end to the brawl in the process.

The fight took place around 9 pm on Tuesday night at Franklin Roosevelt Park during a sport and social league game put on by Xoso Sport. The Sacramento Police Department arrived on the scene around 9:15 in response to reports of a fight.

Brawl at a kickball game ends with a knockout (Image Credit: Mr. Burns/X)

It’s not known what exactly set the fight off, but there were unconfirmed reports by a player who says they were there that a spectator was involved. If I know these social leagues like I think I do, there was probably someone going a little too hard during the game.

Those people love nothing more than to stir things up. Someone didn’t appreciate it, possibly a spectator, and before you know it punches were being thrown.

By the time someone was able to turn their camera on, there were already several people involved in the melee. The video, that started making the rounds on social media from the fight, shows one man landing a flurry of punches on another man who is tangled up with a group of people.

It’s at this point the man throwing the punches takes a short left-hand to the face and is knocked out cold. After he drops to the dirt two more people get in some cheap punches and kicks on him while he’s out.

Brawl at a kickball game in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/kefcH4H9xN — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) October 1, 2023

The League Has No Room For Those Brawling During Kickball Games

A police report on the fight was filed, but despite the video and plenty of eyewitnesses, it doesn’t sound like any arrests were made. The man who was knocked out didn’t want to press charges.

The league released a statement following the brawl. Part of the statement read, “We have spent the past few days viewing multiple videos to identify the instigators and participants of the incident so we can remove them from our leagues. We have zero tolerance for this behavior.”

That’s a no-brainer. You can’t have people in your league ready to throw hands over a meaningless kickball game.

Especially the two who punched and kicked the guy while he was already out. Those people are some of the most dangerous people on the planet.