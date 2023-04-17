Country Music Star Smashes Bud Light During Concert: ‘F**k That’

Videos by OutKick

Brantley Gilbert is definitely NOT a fan of Bud Light.

Bud Light has been taking body blows for more than two straight weeks after the beer brand teamed up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney for a promo. Mulvaney, a biological male, is known for seemingly making a mockery out of girlhood and what it means to be a woman.

Anheuser-Busch has attempted to do damage control on the situation, but the efforts might be falling on deaf ears.

People are still outraged, and the popular country singer, who is now sober, made his stance on Bud Light clear over the weekend.

Bud Light continues to take heat for Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Credit: Instagram and Twitter)

Brantley Gilbert smashes a Bud Light.

During a concert at Indian Mountain ATV Park in Piedmont, Alabama, the “One Hell of an Amen” singer was tossed a Bud Light by a fan.

He briefly held it up for the crowd to see before smashing it into the ground and shouting “F*ck that!” A second beer was then thrown to Gilbert, and he tossed it to his drummer.

“You ain’t got a hair on your ass if you don’t shotgun that son of a b*tch,” Gilbert proclaimed before the drummer took care of business.

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

The beer brand keeps taking fire.

Despite Anheuser-Busch’s best efforts to put this issue behind the company, many people don’t seem interested in moving on.

Ever since Kid Rock ripped some cases apart with a firearm, the outrage has been spun up and seemingly isn’t slowing down.

The company has lost billions in market cap, the stock price has dipped, sales are reportedly down and people are still fed up with the woke nonsense.

Now, one of the biggest faces in all of country music is on video crushing a Bud Light. It’s pretty obvious this issue isn’t going away.

Anheuser-Busch can run all the pro-America ads it wants, but it doesn’t seem to be moving the needle in the direction the company would like.

It should be interesting to see who comes out next against Bud Light. I’m confident we’re not done just yet.