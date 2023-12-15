Bolts Give Up On Brandon Staley, Raiders Hang 63 Points On Dejected Chargers

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas didn’t want a piece of the Chargers; they wanted Brandon Staley fired. And after hanging 63 freakin’ points on the Bolts — nine points shy of tying an NFL record for points scored — Staley should seriously consider avoiding Dean Spanos at all costs.

The Raiders defeated the Chargers, 63-21.

Eight different Raiders players scored against the Chargers on Thursday. Rookie Aidan O’Connell carved the disinterested Chargers defense with 20 of 34 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 14: Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

One week ago, the Raiders failed to score a single point against the Minnesota Vikings, 3-0. Las Vegas rebounded from the shutout with a dominating performance.

As OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske eulogized, the Chargers were buried six feet deep by the end of Thursday night’s first quarter with a 21-0 lead. Las Vegas’ offense handled the first-half shellacking and their defense got in on the action in the second half. The Raiders took a 42-0 advantage into halftime.

When asked if the team would take some pressure off the Chargers in the second half, Pierce said the team was ready to keep their foot on the gas.

On the final play of the third quarter, Raiders nose tackle and 340-lb. big boy John Jenkins recovered a fumbled ball from interim Chargers QB Easton Stick. Jenkins broke the Chargers’ spirits with a 44-yard return to the endzone — giving Antonio Pierce’s Raiders a 56-7 advantage.

WATCH the big boy run!

The big fella John Jenkins rumbles in for a TD!#LACvsLV on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ga7O4RMwdt pic.twitter.com/9Lqaw7ntlv — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2023

Newly acquired Raiders cornerback Jack Jones pumped another nail in the coffin for L.A., intercepting a screen pass by Easton Stick for the 16-yard pick-six.

From the jump, Chargers players seemed checked out on playing for Brandon Staley. Lazy efforts at tackling and miserable body language throughout the contest highlight the team’s lack of confidence in Staley.

A team already riddled with bad fortune gave up on themselves. Now the Chargers eagerly await to see if their poor efforts can pay off.

Also … SCORIGAMI!

LAC 21 – 63 LV

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1083rd unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 15, 2023