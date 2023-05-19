Brandon Miller Not In Great Shape, Not Impressing NBA Teams In Interviews: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Former Alabama star Brandon Miller reportedly is not making strong impressions on teams ahead of the NBA Draft.

Miller is viewed as the second best prospect in the draft behind only Victor Wembanyama. The Charlotte Hornets hold the second overall pick, and all signs seem to point to Miller coming off the board directly after Wembanyama.

However, it sounds like things aren’t going well behind the scenes with Miller and NBA franchises during the pre-draft process, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Brandon Miller reportedly struggling in the pre-draft process. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“He’s not in great shape right now. So, I don’t know how great his work out is going to be. His interviews have not been great, I’ve been told, both publicly and privately with NBA teams,” Givony explained on “The Lowe Post” when analyzing where Miller currently stands.

He put the odds of Miller being picked second overall at 60%. You can listen to his full comments below starting at around 23:00 minutes.

Brandon Miller had a roller coaster of year at Alabama

Miller’s season at Alabama was the definition of going through ups and downs. Miller was a beast on the court. The 6’9″ forward averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as he led the Crimson Tide to the Sweet 16.

He was clearly one of the the top players in college basketball, and might have been the most talented player in the country this past season.

However, he also faced serious issues off the court. Miller drove the vehicle that carried the gun allegedly used by Michael Davis and his former teammate Darius Miles in the shooting of single mother Jamae Jonae Harris. Davis is accused of being the triggerman.

Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis are accused of murdering a single mother. (Credit: Tuscaloosa County Jail)

Miller has never been charged with a crime or accused of breaking any law for driving the vehicle to the scene carrying the alleged murder weapon.

However, Alabama’s handling of the situation drew serious criticism. Miller was also flamed after he did what appeared to be a weapons frisk prior to a game.

Brandon Miller's defenders are using a classic racist tactic:



The bigotry of low expectations.



His defenders want us to believe that Miller – an adult black male – is too stupid to be expected to make better decisions.



Don't fall for it. He's not a kid. https://t.co/5T5LTn5Meg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 26, 2023

Miller was never charged with a crime or accused of wrongdoing.

Questions have lingered about what Miller did in the aftermath of the shooting. Did he ever contact the police? Did he attempt to render aid to the single mother? Miller’s attorney released a statement and never denied Miller knew Miles’ gun was in his vehicle or that he didn’t see a text asking for it. Previous attempts by OutKick to get these questions answered and add clarification went unanswered.

While Givony claimed there are issues behind the scenes, Adrian Wojnarowski claimed teams view Miller as “mature” and “focused.” There’s no dueling narratives.

Will Brandon Miller be the second overall pick? (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Miller should still be viewed as the likely second overall pick. It just sounds like it might not be as much of a lock as fans once thought it would be.