Brandon Marshall Floats Coming Out Of Retirement To Play With Aaron Rodgers

Brandon Marshall isn’t closed off to the idea of playing one more season in the NFL.

Marshall hasn’t played a snap of NFL football since the 2018 season. He’s since pivoted to a successful podcasting career with the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

However, nearly five years after hanging up his cleats, he’s leaving the door open for a return if it means playing with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Brandon Marshall teases NFL return to play with Aaron Rodgers. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The former Jets star was asked on his podcast if he’d consider playing again if he could team up with the future hall of famer, and he immediately responded with “Yes.”

Marshall did note he’s not sure if he could take contact anymore and would likely have to change positions to tight end.

Dear @NYJets,



Brandon Marshall is willing to come out of retirement and play TE for Aaron Rodgers.



We’ve provided a short video detailing what he’ll contribute 📈



Talk soon,



– I Am Athlete Management



Subscribe & watch the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → https://t.co/foD6j8PgyA pic.twitter.com/8pMBhOcRcG — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 11, 2023

Will Brandon Marshall return?

Honestly, it’s hard to tell how seriously these comments from Marshall should be taken. It seems like he’s probably kidding, but it’s hard to tell with his tone and cadence.

It’s so unbelievably unlikely anyone would want to strap on the gear again after five years off, but again, he didn’t really indicate he’s kidding.

He also had a great stint with the Jets. In his two seasons with the team, he caught 17 touchdowns. He really lit it up in 2015 when he had 14 touchdowns and 1,502 receiving yards.

Will Brandon Marshall come out of retirement to play with Aaron Rodgers? (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

There’s definitely some history and a connection there. However, I’m going to go ahead and stamp this one as nothing more than him messing around. Brandon Marshall is 39. He’s not just on the wrong side of 30. He’s damn near 40.

While the idea of teaming up with Aaron Rodgers might be enticing for any player, Marshall’s playing days are long behind him. It’s just not going to happen.

Brandon Marshall last played in the NFL in 2018. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Is it fun to joke about and imagine? Sure, but don’t bank on seeing Brandon Marshall step on a football field ever again.