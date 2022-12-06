Wisconsin Star Reacts To Latest Transfer Rumors

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen continues to deal with transfer rumors.

Over the past couple days, rumors have erupted online that Allen is leaving the Badgers. Michigan is a popular program being thrown around as a landing spot.

However, Allen tweeted Monday night appearing to kill any speculation. “If I didn’t tell you don’t say it,” the talented running back shared with his followers.

As of Tuesday morning, there’s no actual report Allen is in the portal.

Sources this sources that 😂 if I didn’t tell you don’t say it. — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) December 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time Allen has had to deal with rumors about transferring. He previously had to also address speculation that he was leaving the Badgers to join Michigan.

He made it clear that as long as Jim Leonhard was head coach, he wasn’t going anywhere. Well, Luke Fickell is now the head coach, but it doesn’t look like Allen intends to leave.

At the very least, he’s not in the portal and he’s pushing back against the rumors.

Braelon Allen reacts to latest transfer rumors. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Keeping Braelon Allen must be a top priority for Luke Fickell.

While Allen continues to hold the line that he’s not leaving, Fickell still has to make sure keeping him in red and white is right at the top of his priorities.

Braelon Allen is an elite running back and one of the best players in America. In two seasons with the Badgers, Allen has 2,394 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s been the most dependable player on offense for Wisconsin, and Fickell absolutely can’t let him walk out the door.

Fortunately, it doesn’t actually seem like Braelon Allen is interested in transferring.

Braelon Allen continues to deny transfer rumors. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of work to be done in Madison, and keeping Braelon Allen on the roster would go a very long way in helping the program bounce back. As for his status on the team, until there’s some actual proof he’s leaving, there seems to be no reason to panic or worry.