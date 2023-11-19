Boy, Oh Bo: Bo Nix Must Be So Happy He Left Auburn – Oregon QB’s Career Game Keeps Him Atop Heisman Hunt

Videos by OutKick

Where would Oregon quarterback Bo Nix be had he not left Auburn following the 2021 season?

He may be mulling over the Tigers’ embarrassing 31-10 home loss to 26-point underdog New Mexico State Saturday night. Auburn fell to 6-5 and 3-3 in the SEC in the first year of coach Hugh Freeze.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Nix, meanwhile, kept his No. 6 ranked Oregon team in the national championship hunt at 10-1 with a 49-13 win over Arizona State. Nix will also likely keep his lead for the Heisman Trophy after entering the game ahead of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the various odds charts.

Oregon Ducks Destroyed Arizona State Behind Bo Nix

Nix completed 24-of-29 passes for 404 yards and a career-high six touchdown passes. All the scores amazingly happened in the first half alone. Nix threw touchdowns of 16, 16, 23, 45, 49 and 71 yards after entering the game No. 2 in the nation in passing efficiency behind Daniels. Nix has thrown 35 touchdowns against just 2 interceptions.

“Feels awesome. It’s a complete team win,” Nix said. “We played really good on offense. They protected great, ran the ball great, and our receivers do what they do every week.”

Bo Nix was Auburn’s starting quarterback as a true freshman in the 2019 season and again in 2020 before he was benched in 2021 and transferred to Oregon. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Nix, the son of former Auburn quarterback Pat Nix who grew up near Birmingham, Alabama, started at Auburn as a true freshman in 2019. The Tigers went 9-4, but things went south the next season to 6-5. And Auburn fired coach Gus Malzahn. New coach Bryan Harsin was not a Nix fan and benched him early in the 2021 season that finished 6-7. Nix went to Oregon for the 2022 season, and Harsin got fired after last season.

Nix Making A Heisman Push, Not Thinking Of Auburn Days

At Oregon, Nix could end up as the Heisman winner after contending for the College Football Playoff.

Daniels gained on Nix last week with a legendary performance of his own against Florida when he became the first quarterback in Football Bowl Subdivision history to throw for 350 yards or more and rush for 200 or more. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 372 yard and 3 touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels Has Statistical Edge On Bo Nix

Daniels entered his game Saturday against Georgia State No. 1 in the nation in passing efficiency at 202.1 with 30 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He was also No. 1 in total offense with 408 yards a game. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. entered his game against Oregon State late Saturday as the top yardage passer in the nation with 3,533.

It’s going to be close. The Heisman will be announced on Dec. 9.

Arizona State Impressed With Bo Nix

Daniels is clearly ahead statistically, but LSU has lost three games and is not in the playoff picture at No. 15. Both Oregon and No. 5 Washington clearly are. That could give Bo Nix and Penix the edge

“They’re just a really good football team, to be honest,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said of Oregon and Nix. “That’s a team that could win the national championship. If they run the table, they deserve that opportunity.”