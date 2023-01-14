Boxer Elle Brooke Crushes Chicken Sandwich, Rocks Bikini During Weigh-In

Boxer Elle Brooke stole the show before even throwing a single punch in her match against Faith Ordway.

Brooke and Ordway fight Saturday on the KSI/FaZe Temperrr card, and prior to getting in the ring, the rising female star decided to put on a bit of a show.

She showed up to the weigh-in hammering a beer and chicken sandwich before dropping her robe to reveal she was in just a bikini. It was a page straight out of Ebanie Bridges‘ playbook, and as expected, it worked.

Elle Brooke managed to grab the headlines without having to throw a single punch.

Is Elle Brooke boxing’s next big star?

It seems like the OnlyFans/influencer boxing trend isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it would appear that it’s only getting more popular.

Ebanie Bridges sits on the throne when it comes to that niche, but as you can see, Brooke is carving out her own lane.

It also shouldn’t come as a surprise she’s a fan of the Australian-born fighter. She’s called Bridges her “idol” and the pair has done OnlyFans collabs in the past.

As we all know, the fight game requires serious promotion. You can be the best fighter in the world, but if you can’t make a name for yourself, it doesn’t matter.

You have to find a way to get in the headlines. Weigh-in outfit aside, showing up hammering a beer and crushing a chicken sandwich is elite content.

She’s almost engaging in psychological warfare. You think Brooke is nervous? Clearly not. She’s so confident that she doesn’t mind consuming bad food and alcohol ahead of the fight.

Elle Brooke dominates the headlines with her weigh-in. She wore a bikini and hammered a beer and chicken sandwich. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0BKdVnWOIQ)

Now, Elle Brooke needs to go out and land herself a win. This is a ton of fun and entertaining, but none of it will matter if she loses. If Brooke notches a victory today, she could be on the fast track to being a star.