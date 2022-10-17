Bowles Slams Guys ‘Living Off The Super Bowl’ After Loss To Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had some strong words after his team’s disappointing 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

During his postgame press conference, Bowles said that some of his players need to get to work and stop living off of the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win in 2021.

Video: “I think guys who are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land,” Todd Bowles said, saying Bucs need to stop listening to old praise and fix their mistakes in a hurry: pic.twitter.com/12ZKtxch4c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 16, 2022

“We didn’t take them lightly, number one,” Bowles said of the Steelers, who were just 1-4 going into Sunday’s game. Number two, I think guys who are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land.

“You’ve got to get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else.”

Bowled went on to say that while his team may have been working hard, they need to start working harder.

“Nobody is going to give us anything or feel sorry, so we’ve got to go back as coaches, as players, and the time for talking is over. You either got to put up or shut up,” the Bucs head coach said.

There’s no doubt that it was a frustrating loss for everyone on the Tampa Bay sideline. Look no further than Tom Brady chewing out his offensive line.

The 3-3 Buccaneers will have to try to bounce back next week when they face a divisional foe with their own issues, the Carolina Panthers.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle