Boston Sports Radio Host Issues Emotional Apology After ‘Hurtful’ On-Air Comments About Two Black People

Tony Massarotti, the co-host of ‘The Felger & Mazz Show’ radio show out of Boston, has issued an emotional apology after making what he called “hurtful” comments about two black people.

During Friday’s episode of the show, Massarotti asked his remote co-host, Michael Felger, about the two black people sitting behind him.

“They can’t hear us, right?” Massarotti asked. After confirming the two people couldn’t hear him, Massarotti said “OK, so I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car.”

Massarotti began laughing right after making the comment.

When Monday’s show rolled around, Felger gave the floor to Massarotti who issued an emotional apology for his comments.

“They were insensitive. They were hurtful. And frankly, they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all of those things,” Tony Massarotti said. “And I do. I’m on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways.”

“I owe everyone an apology. It’s not who I am, it’s not who we are. I can tell you that until I’m blue in the face. Those who know me will believe it, those of you who don’t, won’t, and you probably shouldn’t.

.@TonyMassarotti has apologized for comments he made on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qnhagg9wxr — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) February 20, 2023

Massarotti claimed he was trying to “poke fun” at his co-host, who did reportedly have his car stolen last year, but it very clearly did not come across that way.