Boston Sports Radio Host Suspended, Employees Forced To Take Sensitivity Training Following ‘Hurtful’ Comments About Two Black People

Tony Massarotti, the co-host of ‘The Felger & Mazz Show’ radio show in Boston, issued an apology on Monday after making what he called “hurtful” comments about two black people. Despite his apology, Massarotti has been suspended without pay and all on-air talent is being forced to take sensitivity training.

During Friday’s episode of the show, Massarotti asked his remote co-host, Michael Felger, about two black people sitting behind him on camera.

“They can’t hear us, right?” Massarotti asked. After confirming the two people couldn’t hear him, Massarotti said “OK, so I would be careful if I were you, because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car.”

During Monday’s show, Massarotti issued his emotional apology saying “I owe everyone an apology, it’s not who I am, it’s not who we are.”

.@TonyMassarotti has apologized for comments he made on Friday. pic.twitter.com/qnhagg9wxr — The Kirk Minihane Show (@kirkminshow) February 20, 2023

At the start of Tuesday’s show, Felger explained that Massarotti would not be on the show for the remainder of the week and employees of the station would be undergoing sensitivity training.

The Beasley Broadcast Group said in a statement read by Felger that Massarotti was suspended “because Beasley media strives to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, and these comments went against its core values.”

Beasley also explained that employees would be undergoing sensitivity training “to redouble our efforts to create a culture of understanding.”

While Massarotti claimed that he was trying to “poke fun” at Felger in the moment, that’s now resulted in his suspension and his fellow employees being forced into sensitivity training.