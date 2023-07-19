Boston Mayor In Hot Water After Telling Police To Monitor Her Media Critics, Opponents

Videos by OutKick

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is facing criticism for her police state-like tactics of allegedly asking Boston Police to monitor certain individuals – many of whom were her critics. She allegedly also sought to do so with potential future political opponents.

According to the Boston Herald, the Mayor’s office compiled and submitted a list to police that contained the names of dozens of Wu’s critics. Some of the individuals mentioned included City Council candidate Christine Vitale, who has been a vocal critic of Wu, as well as restaurant owners that had, at one point, opposed Wu’s Covid lockdown policies.

Wu has had quite the time in office. Last year, when much of the country was already back at work and living their lives but Boston wasn’t, Wu got absolutely trolled during a social media livestream.

WU’S LIST CONTAINED PEOPLE WHO DISAGREED WITH HER

The embarrassing situation is being likened to former President Richard Nixon’s “Enemies List,” in which Nixon had a list of journalists and political opponents that he wanted monitored. Wu’s office is downplaying the comparison and said they submitted the names because the Boston Police wanted to put together a safety plan regarding a parade last year and were looking for any possible disruptors.

When asked what type of measures were used against the law-abiding citizens, the Mayor’s office referred the Herald to the Boston Police. The outrage has only grown in the last couple of days with many wanting additional answers.

MAYOR’S OFFICE HANDED OVER LIST OF AMERICANS’ NAMES

In an interview with Boston’s WCVB, City Councilor Erin Murphy said that officials are facing numerous questions since finding out about the list.

“What does that mean? Is there more than one list? Do we know why people were put on and what happened once that list was made and given to the Boston police? Did things happen to them? Were they watched differently? Was their family watched differently,” Murphy asked.

Wu’s “list” is the latest example of what many critics say is her attempt to intimidate anyone who disagrees with her. Last year, she proposed an ordinance – which was eventually passed, to limit the hours people could picket or protest outside an individual’s home. The proposal came after there was backlash about Wu’s vaccination requirements and other pandemic-related policies.

WU’S COVID POLICIES WERE UNPOPULAR

I think we can all agree that if Mayor Wu was legitimately being harassed or targeted by people that might be a threat to her, then the Boston Police should’ve been monitoring them before, God forbid, anything bad could happen. But the concern goes beyond that. If this list was never leaked and eventually made public, no one would have ever known about what appears on the surface like an abuse of power. That type of controlling behavior can quickly lead to a slippery slope and undermine the basic fundamental principles of what America stands for.

Sorry Mayor, you don’t get to use the power of the police force just because you’re mad people are calling you out for your policies. Maybe next time, instead of getting in a whiney fit and complaining, you should take a step back and see what the people that you swore to duly work for are upset about.

Otherwise, hopefully you go from Mayor Wu to Mayor Who in next year’s Mayoral race.