Boston Marathon Runner Poops On Lawn, Doesn’t Flinch When Owner Walks Out

You ever tried to run 26.2 miles without taking a bathroom break? Yeah, it ain’t easy — and, sometimes, not doable.

Just ask one runner from Monday’s Boston Marathon, who had to make a quick pit stop in a random yard because he simply couldn’t hold it another second.

And, thanks to the power of technology, we get to see the whole thing on tape!

Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣💩 pic.twitter.com/Jtn6fxNQ2f — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) April 17, 2023

Runner takes dump on lawn during Boston Marathon

Absolutely demoralizing feeling right here. You’re finally able to relieve yourself after hours of running and clenching, only to have that wonderful feeling of euphoria snatched away when the homeowner casually walks up.

And then what? Do you just stop? Run away? Look him straight in the face as you take a crap on his grass?

Yep — let’s go with the last one!

Apparently, the homeowner in that video took to Reddit and expounded a bit on the story.

According to the NY Post, he shared the video and titlied the post, “One of the marathon runners just took a s–t in my yard (video inside).”

In a thread below the video, he noted that there were plenty of portable toilets located throughout the course for runners to use and that there was “absolutely zero reason for someone to trespass to take a s–t on a lawn.”

Oh contraire, pal — when you have to take a dump, you have to take a dump. Doesn’t matter where you are, what you’re doing, or if there’s an open bathroom 50 feet away. If there’s an empty lawn 49.5 feet away, you’re taking that every single time.

When you have to go, you have to go. You’re lying if you disagree.