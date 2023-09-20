Boston College Indefinitely Suspends Swimming And Diving Program Due To Hazing

Videos by OutKick

Boston College has announced that its men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been suspended indefinitely.

According to a statement from the school, this comes after an investigation revealed hazing had occurred.

“The Boston College Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension, after University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program,” the statement reads.

“The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form.”

Statement Regarding the Suspension of the Swimming & Diving Program



More Info: https://t.co/O94hBDRBEo pic.twitter.com/62sLEYCkDe — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) September 20, 2023

The school did not get into any specifics about the hazing incident itself.

The school went on to say that while the programs are suspended, student-athletes on the team will still have access to resources.

“During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”

The Boston College Eagles Swimming and Diving team schedule has a “Maroon and Gold” meet scheduled for Sept. 23. The season was then set to kick off with a meet in Washington, DC with George Washington University on Oct. 7.

This is the latest in a string of recent hazing allegations and incidents in college sports.

Just this week, Bowling Green State University head hockey coach Ty Eigner was placed on leave and several players were suspended while the school investigates an alleged hazing incident.

Northwestern University’s football program has also been rocked by allegations and lawsuits centered on instances of hazing. In July, an investigation into hazing allegations led the school to fire former Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle