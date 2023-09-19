Bowling Green State Hockey Coach On Administrative Leave, 3 Players Suspended As University Investigates Hazing Allegations

Videos by OutKick

The head coach of the Bowling Green State hockey program has been placed on administrative as the school investigates hazing accusations.

According to WTOL, the alleged incident occurred at an off-campus event. The school released a statement saying that the incident was reported to the university, and then the university immediately contacted the police.

“Immediately upon receiving a report of alleged hazing, the University notified local law enforcement and initiated its own investigation,” the statement reads.

Pending the University’s investigation into the matter, three students have been suspended from the team, and head coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave.

“BGSU has placed three students on interim suspension from the team,” the university statement reads. Additionally, head coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave, pending a full review.

Assistant coach Curtis Carr was elevated to interim head coach for the time being.

“Through our commitment – both on campus and across the state – the University remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate hazing. Our community continues to embrace a culture of accountability, and we continue to be grateful for those who report concerns.”

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association Commissioner Released A Statement On The Bowling Green Situation

Additionally, Don Lucia, commissioner of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association released a statement.

CCHA statement regarding Bowling Green pic.twitter.com/P0vLoXqZNW — CCHA (@CCHAHockey) September 18, 2023

“The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has been notified of an alleged hazing incident within the Bowling Green State University hockey program. The CCHA stands behind our student-athletes and condemns any form of hazing or abuse,” Lucia said. “I have complete confidence in Bowling Green’s unbiased investigation and the league will withhold further comment until the investigation is complete.”

Eigner has been the coach of the Bowling Green Falcons Men’s hockey team since 2019. He’s a Bowling Green alumnus and played there under legendary college hockey coach Jerry York.

This investigation into an alleged hazing incident comes just a few years after the university dealt with a hazing-related tragedy. In 2021, sophomore student Stone Foltz died after a hazing incident at a fraternity house according to reports.

In addition to news of the hazing investigation, there was more bad news for the Bowling Green State Falcons. The CCHA’s points leader from last season, Bowling Green’s Austen Swankler, has entered the transfer portal.

Hearing reports that Forward Austen Swankler is done at BG Hockey and has entered the transfer portal.



Swankler had 44 Points in 35 GP (19 G and 25 A) last year with the Falcons



More news obviously to come — Ben Shanahan (@Ben_Shanahan_) September 18, 2023

The Falcons open their 2023-24 campaign on October 8 against Robert Morris University.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle