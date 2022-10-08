Boston College Will Wear Special Uniforms Honoring 9/11 Hero

Boston College will rock very special uniforms honoring Welles Crowther against Clemson.

The Eagles, once again, will wear uniforms honoring the school’s former lacrosse player for the Saturday battle against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Crowther became known as “The Man in the Red Bandana” after he used his red bandana to get people’s attention during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The former Eagles athlete was in the Twin Towers when they were struck more than 21-years ago, and instead of fleeing to safety, he guided people out of the building and returned to save more.

Welles Crowther died that day, but his selfless actions saved countless lives.

Today, the Eagles will honor Crowther with uniforms featuring a red bandana pattern. It’s honestly enough to bring tears to my eyes.

Lots of people love to trash America. It’s cool these days to mock and criticize the USA as a terrible place. While idiots push that message, the rest of us should remember Welles Crowther and all the other patriots and heroes like him.

He died saving complete strangers and spent the final moments of his life not thinking of himself, but thinking of what he could do to help others.

That’s what the spirit of America is all about.

Welles Crowther died saving people on 9/11. (Credit: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19468141)

So, today when Boston College takes the field against Clemson, crack a beer and toast Welles Crowther. He was an amazing American, and we won’t ever forget the legacy he left behind.