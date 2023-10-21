Boston College DB Comes Up With INT That Looked Like A Madden Glitch

Videos by OutKick

A Boston College defensive back made one of the wildest plays of the afternoon against Georgia Tech.

In the first quarter, Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King dropped back on a 3rd-and-8 from his own 24 yard line, looking for wide receiver Dominick Blaylock. It was an ill-advised throw, considering that Amari Jackson had him well covered.

At first, Jackson appeared to just knock the ball away to force a fourth down. But as the defensive back regained his balance, he somehow ended up with the ball in his hands.

Everyone on the field, especially Blaylock, stood dumbfounded after realizing who had the ball. Another Eagles defender signaled “incomplete” before realizing what actually happened. Even the announcers on the broadcast seemed genuinely shocked. And it’s easy to see why. Even on video, it’s hard to tell just how Jackson came up with the ball; the play had all the earmarks of a Madden glitch.

the catch ⏩️ the house call



Sheesh, @Amarjackson1 pic.twitter.com/UfuqOwJRfQ — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 21, 2023

That Eagle landed in the endzone, and the pick-six gave the Boston College a 10-3 lead, and the rest of the afternoon went quite well for the visitors. The Eagles left with a 38-23 conference road win to improve to 4-3 overall on the season.

More importantly, Jackson will leave with a highlight and memory he’ll never forget. But the play will likely leave King feeling a little stung for a while.