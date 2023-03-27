Boston Bruins Broadcaster Jack Edwards Makes Several Strange Calls, Fans Think There’s A Problem

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a historic season. They lead the league with 117 points, 15 ahead of the next-best team in the league. And, their TV play-by-play broadcaster Jack Edwards seems to be enjoying himself.

Maybe a little too much.

Living in Connecticut, there are Bruins fans around. I’ve heard tales about Jack Edwards, but admittedly I don’t want many Bruins games on NESN — the network for which Edwards works.

Bruins’ TV play by play announcer Jack Edwards poses with Boston fans. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But some clips were going around Sunday and my first question is perhaps the most important one: is he OK?

Edwards made several bizarre calls and fans mostly accused him of perhaps indulging in substances. The Bruins took their league-leading record into Carolina on Sunday to face the Hurricanes.

It started with a no-call on Carolina Hurricanes player Jordan Martinook. Edwards clearly thought that Martinook should have penalized. He let fans know it by … cackling loudly.

Jack edwards is high as hell pic.twitter.com/QGMudGjZrk — heatdaddy (@heatdaddy69420) March 26, 2023

OK, so that’s kinda weird. But, he’s a Bruins homer, clearly. Fine, a lot of announcers are.

Later, though, came this call that actually left me wondering about his health.

Jack Edwards with an unreal call “The momentum, all Carli-li, Caro uh, ha, Carolina” pic.twitter.com/VIb1aGMvOg — Ryan Considine (@RhynoCons24) March 26, 2023

Fans had jokes about Jack Edwards performance Sunday calling the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes game

What in the world was that? It definitely sounds like something is up with Edwards, though a quick Twitter search of his name reveals that this might not be an irregular occurrence.

Sure some fans had jokes. But others literally worried about his health and sanity.

“The momentum all Caroiewqksfwd… Carolsebrdhwbez… CAROLINA” -Jack Edwards



My god this guy has got to go. He can’t keep up anymore #NHLBruins — Bruins Nation (@BruinNation4) March 26, 2023

Think Jack Edwards is losing his mind today tbh — Caroline Cincotta (@Caroliinnne) March 26, 2023

Nah Jack Edwards is actually hammered 😭😭😭 — huge brenden aaronson stan (@justinkalisz) March 26, 2023

jack edwards is the joker — Jes (@jes_skeee) March 26, 2023

I'm actually embarrassed for Jack Edwards. I used to enjoy his calls but he's nuttier than a squirrel turd now. — Aaron (@WorldofIce) March 26, 2023

Jack Edwards remains the biggest embarrassment to the @NHLBruins franchise is decades. What is it gonna take to get this dope off the mic? — Michael Traini (@MichaelTraini) March 26, 2023

Jack Edwards seems like he’s on a higher dose than usual. He’s even more awful today than usual. — Jeff Kenney (@kenney_jeff) March 26, 2023

Jack Edwards is having his Joker villain arc this period — y – Ben (@NHBruinsFan) March 26, 2023

Is Jack Edwards not all there in the head? — x – Sharangoalvich (@Sharangoalvich) March 26, 2023

Well watching hockey with Jack Edwards calling the game . pic.twitter.com/rPvok3QaKn — goal to go (@dwozforsports) March 26, 2023

Jack Edwards before every Bruins game pic.twitter.com/N7QHnFzThn — y – lex (@nhllex) March 26, 2023

Jack Edwards right now pic.twitter.com/VMs3Jb4Mwi — Ben Scrivens Burner (@Franny2621) March 26, 2023

I’ve always been happy that I’m not a Bruins fan, and today I’m even more happy about that fact.