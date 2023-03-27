Boston Bruins Broadcaster Jack Edwards Makes Several Strange Calls, Fans Think There’s A Problem

Videos by OutKick
The Boston Bruins are in the midst of a historic season. They lead the league with 117 points, 15 ahead of the next-best team in the league. And, their TV play-by-play broadcaster Jack Edwards seems to be enjoying himself.
Maybe a little too much.
Living in Connecticut, there are Bruins fans around. I’ve heard tales about Jack Edwards, but admittedly I don’t want many Bruins games on NESN — the network for which Edwards works.
But some clips were going around Sunday and my first question is perhaps the most important one: is he OK?
Edwards made several bizarre calls and fans mostly accused him of perhaps indulging in substances. The Bruins took their league-leading record into Carolina on Sunday to face the Hurricanes.
RELATED: BLUE JACKETS KENT JOHNSON SCORES UNREAL MICHIGAN MOVE GOAL THAT IS THE HIGHLIGHT OF TEAM’S MISERABLE SEASON
It started with a no-call on Carolina Hurricanes player Jordan Martinook. Edwards clearly thought that Martinook should have penalized. He let fans know it by … cackling loudly.
OK, so that’s kinda weird. But, he’s a Bruins homer, clearly. Fine, a lot of announcers are.
Later, though, came this call that actually left me wondering about his health.
Fans had jokes about Jack Edwards performance Sunday calling the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes game
What in the world was that? It definitely sounds like something is up with Edwards, though a quick Twitter search of his name reveals that this might not be an irregular occurrence.
Sure some fans had jokes. But others literally worried about his health and sanity.
Jack Edwards right now pic.twitter.com/VMs3Jb4Mwi— Ben Scrivens Burner (@Franny2621) March 26, 2023
I’ve always been happy that I’m not a Bruins fan, and today I’m even more happy about that fact.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @OutkickDanZ