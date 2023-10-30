Boomer Esiason Believes Jets Were Gifted Extra Second In Win Over Giants, Claims Officials Never Spotted The Ball

Videos by OutKick

The final seconds of the Jets – Giants game on Sunday afternoon were incredibly entertaining, but also extremely controversial. Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason is of the opinion that time should have expired and the Jets shouldn’t have even been given an opportunity to tie the game before eventually winning in overtime 13-10.

The Jets trailed 10-7 with 24 seconds left standing on their own 25-yard line. After back-to-back big gains through the air, the Jets quickly got to the line of scrimmage on the Giants’ 17-yard line and spiked the ball with one tick left on the clock.

Esiason believes that the final second should have run off the clock before Wilson snapped the ball seeing as how an official never actually spotted the football.

In the replay, you can see an official run up and touch the football before Wilson took the snap. Funny enough, the fact-checkers on X, formerly Twitter, state underneath Esiason’s post the official rule, which states that the official touching the football is essentially him placing it, making the play stand.

The center actually spots the ball before the spike not the official . The spike play shouldn’t have happened. Game should have been over. @NFL @NFLOfficiating https://t.co/XpOk6bgEU7 — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) October 30, 2023

The Jets went on to force a three-and-out after the Giants received the ball first in overtime. Six plays later, the Jets lined up for a 33-yard field and won the game in a sloppy MetLife Stadium.

Esiason will certainly find plenty of Giant fans who will take his side for this battle about the final play in regulation, but Jets’ fans will certainly be happy with beating their rival to move to 4-3 on the season keeping their playoff hopes alive for the time being.