Hobbled New York Giants Fumble MetLife Bowl In Last-Minute Loss To Jets

If you felt bad for the Tennessee Titans’ QB room, shield your eyes from the New York Giants.

The Giants absolutely tanked and will probably tank moving forward following the MetLife Bowl on Sunday. They lost to the ‘little brother’ New York Jets, 13-10, in overtime and have a massive void at several key positions that kept the Giants at a disadvantage before the game started.

Jets Win Ugly At MetLife Bowl

A lack of QB depth and a hobbling kicker sealed the Giants’ fate, even with Big Blue’s three-point lead with 24 seconds left in the game. Meanwhile, Gang Green improves to 4-3 after another strong performance by the Jets defense and late-game heroics from Zach Wilson.

Interim Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor sputtered on offense before suffering a rib injury in the first half of the game, leaving the game for good. Taylor’s injury appeared serious as the backup QB was transported to a nearby hospital where he will stay overnight, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The play Tyrod Taylor got hurt pic.twitter.com/lGWPhIP8xP — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 29, 2023

Full-time Giants starter Daniel Jones missed his second consecutive game due to a neck injury sparking concerns inside the team.

New York turned to the backup’s backup, rookie Tommy Devito. The Giants soon realized that even the third-stringer should be able to manage a game to victory.

Tommy Devito Falls Short

The one glint of hope on offense was Saquon Barkley’s 36 carries for 128 yards. The rest was a complete (expletive) show.

Devito did have one highlight, running for a six-yard score in the third quarter. The carriage soon turned into a pumpkin for Devito.

Daboll and the Giants faced a 10-3 advantage in the ‘home’stand.

Unfortunately, Big Blue’s third-string QB failed to chew the remaining 24 seconds of clock in regulation, setting up a signature NYG meltdown.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 29: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants runs with the football during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 29: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws the football prior to the start of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

With little time left, the pressure activated Zach Wilson like a sleeper agent. Wilson completed a big-play pass to Allen Lazard and drew a pass interference on Giants safety Adoree’ Jackson to set the offense up for a game-tying field goal.

ZACH WILSON FINDS ALLEN LAZARD 🔥



THE JETS HAVE LIFE 🍿pic.twitter.com/FFvunqw5zR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

ADOREE JACKSON CALLED FOR THE PI IN OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/UfvhE3RwCk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023

Greg Zuerlein knocked a 35-yarder to tie it and a 33-yarder to win it in OT. With 24 punts combined in a game, it was a victory the Jets had to accept and a bitter loss the Giants had to stomach.

Simply put, the Giants needed better options at kicker and QB.

New York Giants Underestimate Depth At QB, Kicker

There are guys like Josh Dobbs and PJ Walker — quarterbacks low on the depth charter but capable of managing or even winning a game.

Then there are third-stringers like Tommy Devito, primed for a lower spot on the depth chart if not for a dormant front office. Tommy Devito finished with 2-of-7 passing and negative passing yardage (-1).

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence reacted to the horrifying loss. “Pissed,” the defensive star grumbled after the game.

“No one’s gonna feel bad for us. Every team’s dealing with injuries,” Giants left tackle Justin Pugh said.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will have to face the music from the New York media as fans question how the roster was so ill-prepared to beat the lowly Jets.

Giants fans on social media clamored over Daboll’s decision to go for a final fourth-down attempt in regulation, up 10-3, but the team had no other choices as their kicker struggled with an injury.

The anemic offense failed to convert on first downs and relied on an injured Graham Gano to kick field goals, missing two crucial attempts (1/3) on Sunday. The Giants forewent a short field goal attempt on their final drive knowing Gano was handicapped. Gano is making only 71.4% of his kicks this season.

The Giants’ defense did what they could for a win: registering four sacks and three fumbled recoveries. Wink Martindale’s unit has allowed 11.3 points in the final three games.

Zach Wilson didn’t prove exceptional outside of his final drive in regulation but the Giants managed to fumble the win, now 2-6 and in danger of approaching ‘tank’ territory. Daboll’s Giants can end up with a top-three pick in the 2024 Draft based on their current trajectory.