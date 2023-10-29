Boo! NFL Stars Dress Up For Chilling Week 8 Games

Videos by OutKick

Masks are back in the NFL … not those. We’re in the midst of the Halloween season, just two days from the holiday, and NFL players are showing off their best costume ideas leading up to their pivotal Week 8 games.

Several NFL guys traded in obscure high-fashion outfits for more obscure looks — donning masks, makeup and, of course, Joker suits to celebrate the Halloween weekend.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Jets linebacker Quincy Williams showed up as The Clown Prince of Crime; the Naruto references are in full force, making it difficult for us viewers who have never watched the anime show; and the Tennessee Titans cosplay as the old-time Oilers with their throwback jerseys. The last one was more mandated … you get the point.

Jets wideout Allen Lazard showed up in what appeared to be sniper camouflage; perhaps as a way to say the Jets want to strike fast and first against the New York Giants.

First person to guess what @AllenLazard is for Halloween wins a piece of candy 😂



📺: #NYJvsNYG — 1pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CSZrjhLxwA — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Santa Clara on Saturday for Sunday afternoon’s showdown against the Niners — in an alien mask.

Packers tight end Tyler Davis showed up with his dog; probably no relation to Halloween but a welcomed sighting.

(Did we miss any? Send us your favorite NFL costumes at alejandro.avila@outkick.com. Or the best nurse costume of the weekend.)

The players will eventually have to trade rubber masks for a facemask.

Nonetheless, another successful Halloween weekend is underway in the NFL.

Here are some of the best NFL costumes spotted Sunday:

Freddy Krueger in the flesh. 😨



📺: #NYJvsNYG — Sunday 1pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XpNbO1hylq — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

Check back with OutKick as more costumes and TDs pour in.