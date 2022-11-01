Browns, Bengals Show Off Elite Halloween Costumes Ahead of ‘MNF’

All work and no play makes NFL players dull.

So when it’s time to suit up for a game that happens to fall on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals decided to have fun with the holiday.

Before the Browns pounced on the Bengals for the 32-13 win, players from both sides showed up in some high-production Halloween costumes.

These outfits were scary good; including Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dressed as Vecna from Netflix’s Stranger Things, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones as the black Power Ranger and safety John Johnson II showing up as … Julius Caesar?

On and off the field, it was a one-sided contest as the Browns bested Cincinnati on the scoreboard and with holiday spirit.

Here are the best costumes from MNF:

Did someone say Halloween?! pic.twitter.com/z2tNjOBhBY — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2022

#Browns DE Myles Garrett aka Vecna has arrived for Monday Night Football #CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/7p0az2Dl1h — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 31, 2022

#Browns Kareem Hunt dressed up as The Joker. pic.twitter.com/PpjoVXlO5U — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Bengals Joe Mixon dressed up as the Squid Games front man for the #Browns game. pic.twitter.com/Qfpt04FofG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Browns D'Ernest Johnson with the Raphael Ninja Turtle fit. pic.twitter.com/ei8TJzDcNn — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

ay, watch out Cade 😬@gnewsii understood the assignment 😂 pic.twitter.com/tCXdZMRFqE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2022

#Browns Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey both dressed up as Michael Myers, so they hit the Spiderman meme. pic.twitter.com/XK1NvqAeio — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022

#Browns Anthony Schwartz bringing the anime to FirstEnergy Stadium with his Inosuke Hashibira costume. pic.twitter.com/FEdVgnkfQ2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 31, 2022