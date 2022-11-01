Browns, Bengals Show Off Elite Halloween Costumes Ahead of ‘MNF’

All work and no play makes NFL players dull.

So when it’s time to suit up for a game that happens to fall on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals decided to have fun with the holiday.

Before the Browns pounced on the Bengals for the 32-13 win, players from both sides showed up in some high-production Halloween costumes.

These outfits were scary good; including Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dressed as Vecna from Netflix’s Stranger Things, wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones as the black Power Ranger and safety John Johnson II showing up as … Julius Caesar?

On and off the field, it was a one-sided contest as the Browns bested Cincinnati on the scoreboard and with holiday spirit.

Here are the best costumes from MNF:

Written by Alejandro Avila

