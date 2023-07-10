Bomani Jones’ Writer Says The ‘White Folks’ Canceled His Show

Videos by OutKick

Last week, OutKick reported that HBO canceled Game Theory with Bomani Jones.

Jones confirmed the news, telling his listeners he did not fail during his stint at HBO. Got that?

A writer for the show also chimed in on the cancelation. A guy called Rod tweeted he doesn’t know why HBO didn’t renew Game Theory but blamed it on the “white folks” in charge.

Bomani responded to the tweet saying he “respects” the message:

The reference to the “white folks” is Rod and Bomani’s way of blaming racism for the decision.

Of course, racism had nothing to do with the cancelation.

And if Bomani and Rod still claim to be unsure why HBO canceled their show, perhaps we can assist in their confusion.

HBO canceled the program because it didn’t have an audience.

Game Theory followed Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for Season 1 and Real Time with Bill Maher for Season 2. Oliver and Maher are the biggest draws at the network. Their programs are highly-rated. And yet Bomani failed to maintain more than 20 percent of their audiences.

In the 30 minutes Game Theory aired, it tanked the network’s viewership by over 80 percent. He ranked below something called The Tiny Chef Show that aired at 1:30 a.m. on the cable chart.

The show was a dud. Nearly every other title HBO has programmed following Oliver and Maher rated better — and cost less.

Moreover, citing the race of the bosses is particularly irrelevant when HBO also canceled sports shows from Bill Simmons, Bob Costas, and Joe Buck — three white men.

And unlike Bomani, the three white men didn’t have the opportunity to follow HBO’s flagship programming. Nor did they receive a simulcast on TNT ahead of the NBA.

The “white folks” at HBO provided the majority-black Game Theory with more support and promotion than they ever did for Simmons, Costas, or Buck. Still, all three shows performed better than Bomani’s.

Bomani is not a victim. In fact, HBO handed him the show after he failed on both ESPN TV and ESPN Radio.

As per OutKick’s Dan Dakich:

Bomani has failed at everything that he’s done. It’s not a surprise because everything that he has done has been race-based and not very smart. Everything he has done is “white man bad.”

Radio show canceled. TV show canceled. HBO show canceled.

Sounds like the “white folks” in charge have been quite kind to Bomani Jones, allowing him to fail-up for a decade straight