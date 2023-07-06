Bomani Jones Has Failed At Everything: Dan Dakich

Videos by OutKick

OutKick reported this week that HBO canceled Game Theory with Bomani Jones.

Game Theory is the third straight show Jones hosted that set record lows and ended in cancelation.

Thus, OutKick host Dan Dakich addressed Bomani’s repeated failures on Wednesday:

Bomani Jones got another show canceled. Why is this important? I’m not really sure except that I like when Bomani Jones fails.

Bomani Jones doesn’t know his ass from third base when it comes to anything sports related yet somehow he is a sports guy and we are all supposed to pay attention to him.

He has failed at everything that he’s done. It’s not a surprise because everything that he has done has been race-based and not very smart. Everything he has done is “white man bad.”

Radio show canceled. TV show canceled. HBO show canceled.

I am waiting for Bomani Jones and Jalen Rose to get together and claim racism [for losing their jobs].

Bomani's last three shows:

— ESPN radio: canceled

— ESPN TV: canceled

Few people in media have been given more opportunities and failed as swiftly as Bomani Jones.

Get this, he has hosted TV programs following Stephen A. Smith, Bill Maher, and John Oliver — three of the biggest draws in the industry.

Yet Bomani has lost 80 percent of each lead-in audience.

Already, his media allies blame his most recent failure on HBO because Bob Costas, Bill Simmons, and Joe Buck also struggled at the network.

The difference is that Costas, Simmons, and Buck have had success everywhere — industry-leading success, that is.

Bomani hasn’t.

As Dakich notes, he has failed everywhere.

Moreover, HBO didn’t air Costas, Simmons, and Buck immediately following Maher and Oliver. Bomani followed highly-rated tentpole programs. The others followed re-airs of old films.

HBO’s sister station TNT also broadcasted Bomani’s show leading into the NBA. Bomani aired directly ahead of millions of NBA viewers, yet still couldn’t crack the top 150 cable chart.

Bomani says the cancelation of his show is not a failure because he got to host a show on HBO. Fair. But he didn’t deserve the show. HBO gave it to him after failing at ESPN.

The entire career of Bomani Jones consists of networks handing him a show of his own, him tanking the ratings of the show, and the network then having to cancel said show.

You decide whether that is a success or failure.