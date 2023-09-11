Bomani Jones, Media Trying To Make Brock Purdy’s Success About White Privilege

Videos by OutKick

The SF Gate posted an article Monday using cherry-picked data to warn that NFL teams would rather lose with a white QB than win with a black QB.

The author primarily focused on the 49ers naming the undefeated Brock Purdy, who is white, the starter over Trey Lance, who is black.

What proof of racial bias did the author cite? Unfortunately, he didn’t cite any. He couldn’t find any.

So, he quoted former TV and radio host Bomani Jones:

“The black quarterback level of this is the lack of patience,” said Bomani of Lance and coach Kyle Shanahan.

“And I don’t necessarily mean that from Shanahan; I mean from fans. ‘Hey, Lance stinks.’ You’ve seen him play like three games! Like I am amazed at how certain they are that he stinks after seeing him play three games and how certain they are that Purdy is awesome.”

No one said Purdy is “awesome.” At most, coaches and fans have said Purdy deserves to start for the 49ers.

While white, Purdy is 8-0 in games that he has not started and finished. He’s performed well in each of his starts. On Sunday, he recorded the highest QBR in the NFL in Week 1.

Purdy is accurate, quick on his feet, smart with the ball, and executes the offense efficiently. He earned the job in every measurable category.

There would be no QB controversy in the media if racial dynamics weren’t at play. But they are. They are any time a team chooses a white person over a black person. Unemployed carnival barkers like Bomani Jones are always there to exploit the situation.

Regarding Lance, he didn’t lose his job because of the “lack of patience for black quarterbacks.” He lost his job because the 49ers have a Super Bowl roster, and Super Bowl rosters don’t afford QBs the same patience as losing teams.

San Francisco is in win-now mode. Lance proved in every regular start, with a career 38 QBR, and preseason performance that he doesn’t help the team win now.

Purdy does. Literally.

The team only traded Lance because he was reportedly upset about ranking third on the depth chart in San Francisco (which he is now in Dallas). He wanted out.

Trey Lance is a bust, like Blaine Gabbert. Brock Purdy is an overachiever, like Russell Wilson. It happens.

And rarely, if ever in the past decade, does race determine a QB’s success.

Yet the talking point that Kyle Shanahan coaches with a racial bias that benefits Purdy has taken flight of late.

RGIII recently implied Shanahan might be a racist and should be fired.

The criticism is that Shanahan has had more success with white QBs — Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy — than black QBs — RGIII and Trey Lance. And therefore, he is no good.

Bomani has similarly jabbed Shanahan for winning a lot of games without black QBs

still a question mark at qb six years later. needed a qb then. still haven’t added a draft qb truly better than kap, whom kyle didn’t want. solomon thomas might be nfl sam bowie. but at least bowie made the all-rookie team! https://t.co/X2cOyBecb1 — bomani (@bomani_jones) August 27, 2023 Bomani has said he wishes Shanahan were on the hot seat:

he’d be coaching for his job if i was in charge. hell, he might be. purdy better bring it. https://t.co/Hsv0lkDaHM — bomani (@bomani_jones) August 24, 2023

as if you’ve never seen a kyle shanahan qb fall off after a strong start. but you’re sure about purdy? lol. https://t.co/ZdjErpVknY — bomani (@bomani_jones) August 27, 2023

Film gurus say Shanahan is a QB whisperer. Bomani says he ruins QBs.

given what we’ve seen, i’d guess that would have been terrible for fields. and honestly, if shanahan wants a guy to “let it rip,” fields would not have been his guy. as likely kyle would break him as make him a star. https://t.co/kJdFop0Lng — bomani (@bomani_jones) August 24, 2023

We trust the gurus over the guy screeching about Colin Kaepernick in 2023, nearly seven years after he was benched for poor play.

Consider that Kyle Shanahan has led the 49ers to three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl over the past four seasons, yet he is the subject of mass criticism because of the skin colors of the QBs with whom he’s won.

His success with less than spectacular white QBs bothers members of the media.

Seemingly, Shanahan would receive less criticism from Bomani and RGIII if he missed the playoffs but did so with a black QB.

That is the state of sports media. Race trumps logic.

Speaking of “patience” and race, Bomani Jones has been in the media for 20 years. He failed at ESPN, ESPN Radio, and HBO. How many more chances does he get?

Simply put, networks do not afford white broadcasters that level of patience.

Brock Purdy games lost: 0.

Bomani Jones shows canceled: 3.