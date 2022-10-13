Bobby Portis Calls Out Warriors, NBA For Lack Of Punishment For Draymond Green Punch

Draymond Green punched and knocked out teammate Jordan Poole at practice and the Golden State Warriors gave him a slap on the wrist in the form of a fine. Bobby Portis, like many, doesn’t think the punishment fits the crime. The Bucks’ forward knows firsthand what it’s like to get suspended for a scuffle at practice and sounded off at the lack of punishment Green received.

Green is expected to be in the lineup for Golden State’s season opener on October 18th. That’s just 11 days after video surfaced of him punching Poole. Portis couldn’t help but react to the situation, insinuating Green gets special treatment from both the Warriors and the NBA.

He jumped on Twitter, writing “It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it!”

It’s cool when they do it, it’s a problem when I do it! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) October 12, 2022

Portis was suspended eight games at the start of the 2017 season after he claims he was defending himself from teammate Nikola Mirotic in practice when the two played for the Bulls. Mirotic reportedly charged at Portis twice before Portis connected with a punch.

Mirotic was reportedly taken to the hospital after taking the punch from Portis.

As previously tweeted in my last tweet, I got 8 games for defending myself. It’s a lot different IMO. Stop dragging my name in this. https://t.co/cTmugHvsqC pic.twitter.com/psyWioFDr1 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) October 7, 2022

While the two situations are different, it’s hard not to argue that Green’s punishment is extremely light. Knocking out one of your teammates doesn’t even warrant a one-game suspension sets a precedent and not exactly a great one.

Green is already known as being one of the most emotionally charged players in the league. And he gets away with plenty on the court. This just seems like another example of him living above ‘the NBA law,’ so to speak.