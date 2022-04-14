Bobby Burack Joins Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade to Talk Elon Musk, Twitter Censorship, Blue-Collar Workers, Jon Stewart

Thursday, I joined the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio and Fox Nation to discuss my recent columns at OutKick.

Brian and I discussed the following:

Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter.

If Musk is the last hope for free speech online.

Big tech suppressing Hunter Biden’s laptop story and lab leak theory.

How Jon Stewart went the way of Stephen Colbert, not Bill Maher. Stewart now wants all white people to prove they are not racist.

College grads are not above blue-collar workers.

Why truckers and welders are in-demand.

My prediction on the future of CNN+.

Without Rachel Maddow, MSNBC is CNN: angry with no one to complain to.

More.

The conversation begins at the 01:36:20 mark:

You can download the episode with this link.

Here’s my segment on Dan Dakich’s show from yesterday. I’ll be on WMAL DC at 4 pm today and BlazeTV with Steve Deace next week.