Bobby Burack Joins Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade to Talk Elon Musk, Twitter Censorship, Blue-Collar Workers, Jon Stewart

Thursday, I joined the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio and Fox Nation to discuss my recent columns at OutKick.

Brian and I discussed the following:

  • Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter.
  • If Musk is the last hope for free speech online.
  • Big tech suppressing Hunter Biden’s laptop story and lab leak theory.
  • How Jon Stewart went the way of Stephen Colbert, not Bill Maher. Stewart now wants all white people to prove they are not racist.
  • College grads are not above blue-collar workers.
  • Why truckers and welders are in-demand.
  • My prediction on the future of CNN+.
  • Without Rachel Maddow, MSNBC is CNN: angry with no one to complain to.
  • More.

The conversation begins at the 01:36:20 mark:

You can download the episode with this link.

Here’s my segment on Dan Dakich’s show from yesterday. I’ll be on WMAL DC at 4 pm today and BlazeTV with Steve Deace next week.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

