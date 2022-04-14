Bobby Burack Joins Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade to Talk Elon Musk, Twitter Censorship, Blue-Collar Workers, Jon Stewart

Thursday, I joined the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio and Fox Nation to discuss my recent columns at OutKick.
Brian and I discussed the following:
- Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter.
- If Musk is the last hope for free speech online.
- Big tech suppressing Hunter Biden’s laptop story and lab leak theory.
- How Jon Stewart went the way of Stephen Colbert, not Bill Maher. Stewart now wants all white people to prove they are not racist.
- College grads are not above blue-collar workers.
- Why truckers and welders are in-demand.
- My prediction on the future of CNN+.
- Without Rachel Maddow, MSNBC is CNN: angry with no one to complain to.
- More.
The conversation begins at the 01:36:20 mark:
You can download the episode with this link.
Here’s my segment on Dan Dakich’s show from yesterday. I’ll be on WMAL DC at 4 pm today and BlazeTV with Steve Deace next week.
This again? Who the fuck is signing off on the authors covering/writing stories on themselves? What an absolute hack. No wonder Whitlock bolted.
I miss JW true journalist not these clowns currently on board smfh
I agree. This is starting to become self-serving. Where’s all the sports content? Get more writers with original content.