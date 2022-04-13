Bobby Burack, Dan Dakich Talks College Grads vs. Blue-Collar Workers, Stay At Home Wives, Term ‘Racist’

I joined Dan Dakich’s Don’t @ Me program today on the OutKick digital channels.

During the discussion, I defended Cam Newton for saying that he wants his woman to learn how to cook and let her man work:

Somewhere, you can hear the sound of liberal tears hitting the floor. @burackbobby_ joined @dandakich this AM and said there's nothing wrong with men wanting their wives to stay home and run the house. pic.twitter.com/C9gGhSfiri — OutKick (@Outkick) April 13, 2022

Dakich and I agreed that while society sells college as a must, it’s not. Blue-collar workers, not gender studies majors, are in-demand.

“Trucking companies don’t promote and demote you based on your skin color either. Those jobs do still exist.”

There's this idea that college grads are above blue-collar workers. It’s a hustle. Truckers, welders & plumbers are in-demand. Gender studies majors, etc. are not. Walmart will pay truckers $110k a year, more than double the average college grad salary.https://t.co/T5cae8wuGK — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 12, 2022

We also discussed the following:

— “Don’t Say Gay.”

— How nutty Keith Olbermann is.

— Not letting Twitter mislead you.

— How I handle angry tweets.

— Why no one watches CNN+.

— The fading meaning of the word “racist.”

Listen and watch the full conversation below: