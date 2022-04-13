in Media News

Bobby Burack, Dan Dakich Talks College Grads vs. Blue-Collar Workers, Stay At Home Wives, Term ‘Racist’

updated

I joined Dan Dakich’s Don’t @ Me program today on the OutKick digital channels.

During the discussion, I defended Cam Newton for saying that he wants his woman to learn how to cook and let her man work:

Dakich and I agreed that while society sells college as a must, it’s not. Blue-collar workers, not gender studies majors, are in-demand.

Trucking companies don’t promote and demote you based on your skin color either. Those jobs do still exist.”

We also discussed the following:

— “Don’t Say Gay.”

— How nutty Keith Olbermann is.

— Not letting Twitter mislead you.

— How I handle angry tweets.

— Why no one watches CNN+.

— The fading meaning of the word “racist.”

Listen and watch the full conversation below:

 

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

