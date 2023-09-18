Bob Odenkirk Dismissed Heart Doctor’s Advice For Being ‘Conservative,’ Then Had Heart Attack

Videos by OutKick

Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack in 2021 on the set of “Better Call Saul.” In hindsight, Odenkirk says he probably could have avoided the scare if he had listened to his doctor.

But because the “doctor was conservative,” Odenkirk dismissed his medical advice.

“He got crankier and crankier the older he got,” Odenkirk told podcaster Tig Nataro. “When I was 50, I went in, he was a heart doctor, Cedar-Sinai, and he had signs up all around his office at this point [saying] ‘We do not accept Obamacare,’ and I hated this side of him that I only learned over time.

“[He wanted me to take statins, a drug that helps to lower cholesterol]. And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I don’t have heart disease in my family.'”

Odenkirk then sought the medical opinion of another doctor, presumably a liberal, who told him not to take the medicine.

“And [then] I had a heart attack. And I think the first doctor was right about [taking statins],” said Odenkirk.

“The cranky conservative jackass was right, because he was a good doctor. His political point of view doesn’t have anything to do with his ability to judge your health and your health choices and needs.”

Risking a heart attack in protest of a doctor’s opposition to Obamacare is quite the statement. Taking about putting actions ahead of words.

Literally.

Bob Odenkirk sounds like the “journalist” at CNN who called for hospitals to lower the standards for heart surgeons to ensure more black faces make it into the operating room.

Still, Bob Odenkirk is a great actor. “Better Call Saul,” particularly its final season, did its predecessor, “Breaking Bad” justice.

You can not tell the history of American television without Saul Goodman, whom Odenkirk portrayed in both series.

Goodman is a Mount Rushmore character in the “Breaking Bad” universe, alongside Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Gus Fring.

And Odenkirk isn’t the only actor from the series to have allowed his political biases to get the best of him:

"The woke sh*t doesn’t help any black people."



Liberal intolerance ruined Cranston. And almost killed Odenkirk.