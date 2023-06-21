Bob Huggins’ Daughter Blasts ‘Classless’ West Virginia In Reaction To His Resignation Following DUI

Videos by OutKick

Former WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins faced several waves of criticism leading up to his resignation on Saturday (June 17). Huggins was forced to leave the University after his arrest Friday night, cited for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh.

Coming to Huggins’ defense in a fiery response to WVU is the Hall of Fame coach’s daughter, Jacque Huggins.

The social media post from Bob Huggins’ daughter clearly expressed her frustrations against the Mountaineers’ university and president over their contempt for Huggins and shaming him into leaving the team. The young Huggins went scorched earth on WVU, calling them a bunch of “backstabbers”, “cowards” and “hypocrites.”

Former Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The post from Bob Huggins’ daughter read, in part:

“To [school president] Gordon Gee & your board, be better and do better,” Jacque wrote after some initial pleasantries for the Mountaineers faithful.

“Throwing stones at glass houses is also not how to represent such a great University. Treating someone like they don’t matter after they have given their whole heart and soul to your University? You could have helped, but chose to turn your backs. Not only on him, on the guys, the staff, the boosters. Everyone.

“You’re the classless ones, the cowards, the backstabbers and most of all hypocrites. Remember the 24 million dollar practice facility, that was not in anyway funded by the University? The 17 million into your hospitals for cancer research? I can only pray you never make another mistake like you have in the past to be crucified for. Cue Ohio State. Enrollment down 30%, mountains of debt, and too much more to list. Do your job that you were assigned to do and bring WVU back.”

As reported by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, Huggins made his announcement to the Mountaineers team Saturday night. The news prompted emotions from players, noted Reigle.

Huggins was most infamously remembered in recent events for using a slur referring to gay people during a radio appearance.

The 69-year-old coach used the slur to mock rival Xavier fans that tossed dildos onto a court. Since then, Huggins was on thin ice with the university in the aftermath and the DUI served as the proable sgining this offseas.”