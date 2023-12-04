Bo Nix Makes Bowl Game Decision

Videos by OutKick

Oregon QB Bo Nix has one more game of college football left in him.

The Ducks play Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl, and it was announced Sunday by head coach Dan Lanning that the program’s star QB will suit up one more time for the program.

In an era where a lot of star players opt out of bowl games to prepare for the draft, Bo Nix will put on the pads and helmet against Liberty.

As a fan of the sport, you have to love this decision.

Lanning said Bo Nix intends to play in the Fiesta Bowl. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 3, 2023

Bo Nix will play in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty.

Following the Ducks losing to Washington in the PAC-12 title game, there was some speculation about whether or not Nix would opt out of the bowl game.

He didn’t rule it out at the time, but was also pretty non-committal. Two days later he pulled the trigger on playing against Liberty.

In case you don’t already know, Bo Nix lives and breathes college football. He was openly battling his emotions when he talked about how much he’ll miss the sport following the loss to the Huskies.

“I’m going to miss college football” 🏈



Bo Nix reflects on his college football career following the Pac-12 title game. pic.twitter.com/DMiSX5mIEO — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 2, 2023

Now, he’ll go out January 1st, and for one last time, play a college football game. Even though it’s not a playoff game, it’s still a major bowl.

There’s no doubt Oregon fans and even casual college football observers are going to be interested in how Nix’s career comes to an end.

Seeing as how the Ducks are much more talented than Liberty across the board, the expectation will be to win.

Oregon QB Bo Nix will play in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Nix for choosing to keep playing when he could have easily opted out. Hopefully, more players follow his example. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.