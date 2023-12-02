Bo Nix Shares Heartfelt Comments About College Football After Losing Possibly Final Game

Videos by OutKick

Bo Nix understands his time in college football is over, and his comments about it will pull at the heartstrings of fans everywhere.

The Oregon Ducks lost to Washington 34-31 in the PAC-12 title game, despite being a heavy favorite. A win would have likely put the Ducks and Nix in the CFP. Now, the team’s fate is unknown, and Nix didn’t reveal after the game whether or not he’ll play in a bowl game.

That means Bo Nix’s final snaps of college football might have played out Friday night.

Full response of Bo Nix re: bowl game pic.twitter.com/BTl62UIrEs — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 2, 2023

Following the action, the Oregon Ducks star QB made it clear that walking away from college football isn’t going to be easy. How could it be? It’s the sport and stage that made Bo Nix a household name in the college football world.

“I played five really long seasons in college football, and a lot of stuff has been going on. You know, conference realignment, NIL to COVID. I mean, I think me and several other guys, our year was one of the few guys that got to experience normal and crazy football in college. Each year was something different. Each year was something new. I’m going to miss college football. I know it was my goal my entire life to be a college quarterback and to play and win a national championship. Even though that may be off the table, it’s not necessarily something that can be obtained anymore. It was still a goal and I still worked for it every day,” Nix, who appeared to be doing his best to stay positive, told the media following the tough loss.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts on Nix to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“I’m going to miss college football” 🏈



Bo Nix reflects on his college football career following the Pac-12 title game. pic.twitter.com/DMiSX5mIEO — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 2, 2023

These comments from Nix remind of what Jalen Hurts said after his final college game when he talked about never playing college football again.

There’s just a raw emotion that’s impossible to describe with some of these guys. It’s a spirit and attitude drilled into their DNA.

Hurts had in college. Nix has it now.

Jalen Hurts was honest about why this loss hurt him the most. pic.twitter.com/kdsyY149iD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

The reality is nothing is like college football. Nothing matches the spirit, rivalries, passionate fan bases, the stadiums, traditions and everything else that makes it the greatest sport on the planet.

For five years, Bo Nix got to run out of a tunnel on Saturday to cheering crowds at home games and thunderous boos on the road. Whether at Auburn or Oregon, he got to enjoy the best of the best in the sport we all love.

Bo Nix reflects on college career after losing to Washington. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, it’s possible he’ll never take a snap again. It’s hard not to feel bad for the young man. Clearly, he’s just crushed the journey is over. He’ll go play on Sundays, but his time in the greatest sport is coming to a close. If that doesn’t put some tears in your eyes, I don’t know what will.