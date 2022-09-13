Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly Marks Golf Ball Like The Ultimate Hockey Guy

St. Louis Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly pulled what could be the greatest Hockey Guy move of all time while hitting the links.
O’Reilly was taking part in the Ascension Charity Classic. a charity golf tournament in St. Louis.
He ran into a situation every golfer does and needed to mark his ball. Instead of grabbing a purpose-built marker or a coin, O’Reilly improvised.
That’s right, kids. ROR broke out his false tooth.
As if a guy who still says “thanks, but no thanks” to wearing a shield and uses the wackiest curve you’ve ever seen needs any more Hockey Guy cred, but there it is.
The Blues center also has a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Lady Byng, and a Selke on his resume.
But nothing will get him the respect of locker rooms across the continent quite like his ball-marking escapades.
I played hockey in my youth (2014 Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star, led the team in assists) and I have some version of survivor’s guilt that I still have all my teeth.
Every single pearly white is still intact, and it makes me wonder if I really played. Sometimes I wish that just once I could’ve taken an errant stick to the mouth and spat out an incisor.
I mean, look at all the sweet party tricks Ryan O’Reilly gets to do because he got high-sticked.
The Stanley Cup ring and the millions in the bank is cool too, I guess.
