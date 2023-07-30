Blue Jays Player Says Why Pitch To Ohtani, ‘He’s The Only Guy On The Team Who Can F***ing Hit’

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani is a one-man wrecking crew.

The Los Angeles Angels pitcher has nine wins already. And in his last outing on Thursday, Ohtani threw a complete game, giving up just one hit while striking out eight.

At the plate, he’s batting .302 with 81 RBI and a league-leading 39 homers. He’s also stolen 12 bases.

Shohei Ohtani is having one of the best years in baseball history. (Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

With those numbers, some opposing players might think: Why pitch to him at all?

And Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman went viral Friday for asking just that. After Ohtani blasted a solo home run in the first inning, Chapman questioned Jays manager John Schneider in the dugout.

“Why did we pitch to him? He’s the only f-cking guy on the team that can hit!”

Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays manager after the Shohei Ohtani homer:



pic.twitter.com/LPpAVKGr0e — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 29, 2023

On one hand, he might have a point. Ohtani is on a tear, so why feed the beast?

On the other hand — no matter how good a hitter is — why would you intentionally walk someone in a scoreless top of the first inning with no men on? Plus, players aren’t really encouraged to rip into their manager’s decision-making like that.

In the end, though, it didn’t matter. The Blue Jays won the game 4-1. The Jays also got the W on Saturday, 6-1, and they’ll go for the sweep Sunday afternoon. Toronto is 59-46 and currently sits in third place in the American League East.

As for Ohtani and the Angels, the weekend’s series dropped them to third place in the AL West — six games behind the first-place Texas Rangers.