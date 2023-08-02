Blue Jays Dig Up Old Paul DeJong Tweet About Hating The Yankees After Trade: ‘One Of Us!’

Videos by OutKick

The Toronto Blue Jays may not have made the biggest splash of the MLB trade deadline, but they might be having the most fun.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left Monday’s game with an injury, acquiring making infield depth a priority on Tuesday. Sure enough, they agreed to a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for infielder Paul DeJong.

DeJong has struggled mightily over the past few years, but his 2023 offensive production has recovered to near average levels. Even more importantly though, he’s turned in his typically excellent defense.

But his on field production may not have been the most important factor in the Blue Jays’ decision to acquire the 30-year-old.

Back in 2011, long before even reaching the minor leagues, DeJong tweeted out “I hate the yankees.”

And whoever runs the Blue Jays social media account clearly knew about it. Almost immediately after announcing the acquisition, the teams official Twitter posted a “One of us! One of us!” meme in response.

Gotta love it.

ST LOUIS, MO – MAY 17: Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on May 17, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Blue Jays Ramp Up Yankees Rivalry

The Blue Jays organization are no strangers to picking fights with the New York Yankees.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has repeatedly referenced how much he enjoys playing against, and beating, the Yankees.

READ: VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. NEGLECTS ENTIRE PICTURE WHILE CLAIMING YANKEES WERE EASIEST TEAM TO PLAY AGAINST IN 2022

Based on his Twitter history, DeJong seems like he’ll fit right in.

You also have to respect that he didn’t delete the old tweet, leaving his Yankees’ hatred up even after making the major leagues. Although with the likelihood of free agency after the season staring him in the face, he may have eliminated a potential team 12 years ago.

Neither the Yankees or Blue Jays are playing particularly well, both having lost three in a row entering Wednesday. But with Toronto adding meaningful offensive depth and an elite reliever in Jordan Hicks, they have to feel better about their chances than the Yankees.

No doubt that’ll make noted Yankees hater Paul DeJong happy too.