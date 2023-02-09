Michigan Star Makes National Title Guarantee That Definitely Won’t Come Back To Bite Him

Videos by OutKick

Michigan football star Blake Corum thinks the Wolverines are a lock to win the national title this upcoming season.

The talented running back and the Wolverines went 13-1 and made the CFP for the second straight year. Despite losing in the semi-finals to TCU, it was another incredibly impressive season for Jim Harbaugh and company. Michigan won the Big Ten and beat OSU for the second straight year.

Now, Blake Corum wants people to know that Michigan won’t just be good in 2023. The Wolverines are going to win the national title.

“We’re gonna win the national championship and go down in history,” the star running back told Michigan fans Wednesday during a basketball game against Nebraska.

“We’re gonna win the national championship and go down in history.” pic.twitter.com/VpjIBuzzut — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 9, 2023

Will Blake Corum regret his words?

Guaranteeing a national title is almost never a good idea. There are more than 125 major college football teams in America.

Four make the College Football Playoff and only one ends the season with a title. The odds aren’t great when it comes to winning the CFP.

While Michigan will certainly be very good in 2023, is guaranteeing a national title really what Blake Corum wants to do?

Blake Corum guarantees Michigan will win a national title. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This feels like the kind of video that will be trotted out after any Michigan loss next season. Corum is asking to go viral with a guarantee like this one, and not in a good way.

Will fans love the confidence? Without a doubt. If there’s one thing Michigan fans don’t lack, it’s confidence. Many of them truly believe the Wolverines are in the same conversation as Georgia Alabama (lol).

However, until you go out there and do it, it’s best to leave the massive guarantees on the shelf.

Will Michigan win the national title next season? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Trust me, if Michigan drops an early game in 2023, you’re going to see this Blake Corum video all over Twitter. Now, that’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.