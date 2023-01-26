Black Georgia Voters Prove Left-Wing Hysteria False

Videos by OutKick

In May 2021, President Biden dubbed Georgia’s Election Integrity Act “Jim Crow 2.0.” He compared Republicans to segregationists. Television anchors and journalists similarly warned that voter identification requirements would disproportionately suppress black voters.

Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams coined the state “ground zero for racist voting laws.”

“It’s old-school American, it’s Jim Crow American,” said MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of the law. (Ironically, MLB hurt black-owned businesses most with its change of venue.)

Hysteria ensued from there. Georgia set the country back into a time of segregation, warned the press.

Then came the 2022 midterms. And despite Biden’s warnings, black Georgians found a way to get and use an ID.

The state recorded record early voter turnout, including among black voters. The state outpaced its 2018 midterms by more than 50 percent.

But what did black Georgians think of their experience under the new law? According to the University of Georgia, the law met black voters with acclaim.

A post-election survey found that not a single one of the black respondents reported a “poor” experience at the ballot box.

Seventy-three percent of black voters said their experience was “excellent” — better than ever. Another 23.6 percent marked voting in 2022 as “good.” The category “fair” amassed 3.3 percent, while the remaining 0.5 percent didn’t have an answer.

University of Georgia found that black Georgia voters were overwhelmingly happy with the voter laws that Biden deemed "Jim Crow 2.0."



— Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 26, 2023

Jim Crow 2.0, amirite?

Moreover, 99.4 percent of black voters said they felt safe while voting.

If Biden, Abrams, and Reid could be racist, one could argue their suggestion that black people were incapable of obtaining an ID was a tad racist.

The reaction to the voting laws was only another installment in the never-ending loop of hysteria. Left-wing hysteria is broad in scale. It has spread across the newsrooms, Hollywood, college campuses, social media and athletics.

Yet the ends rarely justify the means.

The Georgia voting law did not marginalize black voters. Their voices were heard at record rates. The fear-mongering proved as deceitful as when the media promulgated the Russia hoax following the 2016 election.

Likewise, the unvaccinated did not infect the country at large. The vaccine turned out insufficient in stopping the spread.

Biden’s “Winter of Death” never arrived. “Don’t Say Gay” didn’t leave homosexual Florida students victimized by straight teachers.

Joe Biden on Georgia voting laws.

It’s been five months since the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. And there’s still no proof he “threatened democracy” with his recklessness.

In fact, he may have only followed the lead of Joe Biden, whose garage was full of classified documents.

Overturning Roe v. Wade wasn’t an attack on women, either. They can still undo the repercussions of fumbling around in the back of a car without a condom in a neighboring state, or earlier in their pregnancy.

“Domestic terrorism from white supremacists is the most lethal terrorist threat in the homeland,” Biden wanted in 2021.

Of course, there’s no proof of that either. It’s a myth — a means to drive racial division for political gain.

The spread of hysteria is the Left’s greatest form of messaging. But the messaging is dishonest, much ado about nothing, a tool to manipulate the uninformed.

The phrase “Jim Crow 2.0” proved far more racist than the law to which it referred.