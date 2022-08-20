Biological Male Golfer Hailey Davidson Makes Excuses After Rough Day At LPGA Q-School

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson had a rough round two at the 2022 LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage 1 on Friday. But Davidson still remains within striking distance of qualifying for the next stage.

Davidson is currently +2 for Stage 1 qualifying, good enough to be tied for 127th place. Davidson shot 70 in her first round on Thursday, followed by a 76 on Friday. The event is being held at Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, Calif. She is trying to become the first transgender woman to earn an LPGA Tour card.

Shooting 4-over par on Friday left Davidson feeling frustrated, however. The LPGA hopeful took to Instagram to air her grievances.

Here come the excuses

Davidson’s frustration stemmed from the slow play from a fellow competitor. “I love being slow played to death,” Davidson said. “I’m sorry but if mark every 18 inch putt you have and then treat it like a 30 footer, you really aren’t helping yourself at all.”

Hailey Davidson/Instagram Story

Davidson then transitioned from making an excuse to complaining. The focus of Davidson’s complaint was the cost of the entry fee for Stage 2.

Davidson said, “Honestly, what kills me the most is knowing that even if I’m lucky enough to advance to Stage 2, I can’t even afford the entry fee to sign up.”

Hailey Davidson/Instagram Story

The Top 100 golfers, plus any ties, from Stage 1 move on to Stage 2 the tournament. There are rounds Saturday and another one Sunday to determine who will move on.

According to Fox News and Golfweek, Davidson began hormone therapy treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021.

You can keep up with how things play out by tracking the scoring here. We’ll be following along as this all plays out.

If there are anymore excuses or complaints, we’ll bring you that news too.