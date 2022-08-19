Biological Male Is In Contention At LPGA Qualifying School After Round 1

The LPGA could soon find itself with a biological male holding a Tour card if transgender golfer Hailey Davidson can stay hot at the professional women’s golf qualifying school tournament.

Davidson, who has three professional tournament wins, including one that netted $550, finished round one of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage 1 (track the scoring here) at 2-under (70). That puts Davidson in a great position against 310 biological females who are attempting to advance to compete for an LPGA card in December’s Q-Series tournament.

According to the rules set by the LPGA, players who complete three rounds without a score of 88 or higher will earn a spot on the 2023 Epson Tour, which is the LPGA’s version of the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour. If a player shoots an 88, that player is automatically withdrawn from qualifying and the dream of making a paycheck playing golf is over.

The top 100 players, according to GolfWeek, who make it out of Stage 1 will go on to October’s Stage II.

“I know I have what it takes from being around professional golfers on the LPGA/PGA/Champions Tour over the recent years and staying very competitive with them all. While I know that I have the talent and mental game to make a career out of playing, the initial cost of tournaments and practice expenses is what truly holds me back,” Davidson wrote in 2021 while trying to fundraise for qualifying school.

In one 2021 tournament, Davidson finished three shots behind Paula Creamer, who has 10 career LPGA wins, including the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title.

Now locked and loaded with a full year of preparation, Davidson wants that full-time status on the LPGA and there’s nothing standing in the way, especially legislation from a tour that, in 2010, removed a “female at birth” requirement which fully opens the door for Davidson, who has spent this year competing on the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Davidson has been cashing multiple checks this season on the ECGT. In January, there was a $2,250 payday; In March, there was a $2,000 check. Biological women are losing out on money to Davidson, who doesn’t seem bothered by it one bit.

There’s a mission here, according to the golfer.

“I know what I can do within professional sports can hopefully knock some sense into people to stop hurting these (trans) kids,” Davidson told OutSports.com. “My making money on a golf course is great and all, but what is really important are the lives of people being affected by this. I’m going to find a way to make sure that every single one of those laws are gone before I leave this earth.”