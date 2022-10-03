Billy Eichner Blames ‘Straight People’ After ‘Bros’ Movie Bombs

“Straight people” are to blame for the opening weekend box office failure of the “Bros” movie. At least that’s the opinion of the movie’s star/co-writer, Billy Eichner.

“Bros” centers around a love story between two men. And members of the LGBTQ+ community were cast in every major role. But people weren’t exactly rushing to theaters to see how the romcom played out. Eichner’s film grossed just $4.8 million.

Sometimes movies just aren’t good or of interest. Plenty goes into a movie’s box office popularity including when the film was released (hello, football season). But Eichner’s pointing the finger solely at “straight people.”

“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately,” Eichner said Sunday via Twitter. “Even with glowing reviews and great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for ‘Bros.’ And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

So, does this mean that any non-gay romcoms that perform poorly at the box office do so because “gay people” didn’t show up?

Hmm…

Bros Movie Budget Was $22 Million

Eichner’s movie was the first LGBTQ movie to be produced and released by a mainstream movie studio (Universal Pictures). The movie received a generous marketing push and Eichner himself promoted the movie with appearances on some of the biggest shows and podcasts in the country.

Nevertheless, the box office returns show that people just weren’t interested. Is it because the general public didn’t like the storyline? Maybe. Could it be anything else? Of course.

Who’s to blame for “The Woman King” finishing third at the box office this weekend? Probably men, right?

Billy Eichner arrives for the premiere of Universal Pictures’s “Bros” movie at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Seems like that’s how Eichner, 44, probably sees it.

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see ‘Bros’ tonight! You will have a blast,” Eichner added on Twitter. “And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much.”

OK, let’s set the record straight for anyone planning to head to the cinema over the next week or so. If you don’t want to see this movie – you’re a “homophobic weirdo.”

Got it.

I’d suggest Billy Eichner seek cover after his anti-heterosexism rant, but he likely doesn’t need it. After this weekend, he’s used to bombs.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF