Unpacking the LGBTQ Agenda Targeting Kids with Landon Starbuck

Tomi Lahren said there’s nothing wrong with being gay and she doesn’t care what folks choose to identify as — be a potato for all she cares.

But when the LGBTQ grooming starts infiltrating classrooms and indoctrinating children, HOUSTON we have a problem.

It’s becoming commonplace and groomers aren’t even hiding it anymore. Still, many parents and guardians remain unaware of the crap that’s hidden in plain sight. Here to break down a few notable examples with Tomi is Landon Starbuck:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.