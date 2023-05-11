Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Checks In At Sixers-Celtics Game 6

Damar Hamlin is in the building for the Philadelphia 76ers’ homestand Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

The celebrated Bills safety, who survived an on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. and has spread heart health awareness, is at Wells Fargo Center for Thursday’s highly-anticipated Game 6 tiebreaker.

“Game 6 tonight in Philly; y’all know I’m rocking with the Sixers,” Hamlin said. Hamlin posted a picture of a hat from his foundation, the Chasing M’s Foundation Charitable Fund, which provides development and health resources for youth sports.

@d.ham3 / Instagram

The Sixers head into Game 6, staring at a 3-2 series advantage to close out Boston.

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hamlin was cleared to return to the football field in April, but his status for the upcoming season continues to be a mystery.

Sixers guard James Harden kindly extended another invite to Michigan State shooting victim John Hao.

The 20-year-old proved to be a good luck charm in the Sixers’ last home game on Sunday. Philly went on to win 116-115 in overtime. Unfortunately, Hao will not be at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

