Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Checks In At Sixers-Celtics Game 6

Damar Hamlin is in the building for the Philadelphia 76ers’ homestand Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

The celebrated Bills safety, who survived an on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. and has spread heart health awareness, is at Wells Fargo Center for Thursday’s highly-anticipated Game 6 tiebreaker.

“Game 6 tonight in Philly; y’all know I’m rocking with the Sixers,” Hamlin said. Hamlin posted a picture of a hat from his foundation, the Chasing M’s Foundation Charitable Fund, which provides development and health resources for youth sports.

.@HamlinIsland checking in at Celtics-Sixers Game 6 🙌



📺: 7:30 PM ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/WSFElQFtoP — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2023

Damar Hamlin popped out to Game 6👀



📸: @APgelston pic.twitter.com/9WiQy6QtvG — Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) May 11, 2023

The Sixers head into Game 6, staring at a 3-2 series advantage to close out Boston.

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hamlin was cleared to return to the football field in April, but his status for the upcoming season continues to be a mystery.

Sixers guard James Harden kindly extended another invite to Michigan State shooting victim John Hao.

The 20-year-old proved to be a good luck charm in the Sixers’ last home game on Sunday. Philly went on to win 116-115 in overtime. Unfortunately, Hao will not be at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Been a lot of buzz about who could ring the bell tonight for what may be the most important Sixers game of this era



A lot of good options but feel like they can’t go wrong going with John Hao. He’s got the James Harden “good luck charm” label already pic.twitter.com/JKx2VvaACq — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) May 11, 2023