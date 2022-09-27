Bills OC Ken Dorsey Addresses Sunday Temper Tantrum

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has given his side of his post-game freakout that went viral after the Bills’ late loss to the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

After the Bills failed to spike the ball to set up a game-deciding field goal, Dorsey was seen smashing anything and everything within arm’s reach.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Obviously, that was an “in the moment” show of frustration and unadulterated rage. Still, once the dust had settled and the Bills were back in town, Dorsey had to field some questions about his reaction.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey: "It was a playoff atmosphere … obviously we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and, you know, reacted that way and obviously that's something that I'm definitely gonna learn from … and make sure let's correct moving forward." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 26, 2022

Ugh…

Alright, that’s the proper line from an organizational perspective. You’ve got to do it in this ultra-sensitive era.

“I’ll learn from my actions blah, blah, blah…”

But, isn’t there something to be said about liking to see your OC cares that much after a late, frustrating loss?

What was he supposed to do? Silently shuffle his papers back into a folder, carefully wrap his headset cord, then tip his cap to everyone in the upstairs box before heading down to the bowels of Hard Rock Stadium?

I’m sure you would’ve seen similar reactions in living rooms across the greater Buffalo area.

Seeing a little bit of emotion isn’t a bad thing. It just shows that people care about their team’s success and failure.

We should be commending Dorsey for caring about the sport so much. You love to see it. To borrow and oft-used term, he is a prototypical #FootballGuy.

We should also be thanking him for giving us one of the most reusable video clips in quite some time. It’s a perfect way of expressing unbridled anger.

Believe me, I’ll bust out the Dorsey smash video this hockey season the first time the Flyers blow a late lead.

