Bills Fan Roasts O.J. Simpson With Jersey Choice

It’s not uncommon to see Buffalo Bills fans wear O.J. Simpson jerseys at home games. But one fan used his No. 32 uniform to make a hysterical – yet dark – joke.

During the Bills game against the New York Jets on Sunday, someone in the stands of Highmark Stadium found a fan wearing a Simpson jersey. But instead of seeing “Simpson” written on the back, the video showed a far more unusual name patch.

Talk about a savage roast! Yes, he’s making fun of the highly publicized trial that gripped the nation’s attention in the 1990’s. While that might seem insensitive, it still is quite funny, and you have to give him points for creativity.

O.J. Simpson ‘Allegedly’ Killed Two People In 1994, Hence The Jersey Joke

Simpson played for the Bills from 1969-77, amassing 12,107 total yards, 69 total touchdowns, and 90.9 rushing yards per game. After two more years in San Francisco, he got inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1985.

But people don’t remember the running back for his prolific NFL career. When you say the name “O.J. Simpson,” most people immediately recall his murder trial in 1994-95.

The Bills legend stood trial for allegedly stabbing his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman to death in June of 1994. After a lengthy and nationally televised trial, the jury acquitted Simpson of the two charges. However, some Americans remain unconvinced about Simpson’s innocence in the matter.

But whatever the case may be, the jury made their ruling rather clear in 1995. And one man in Highmark stadium wanted to remind us all about that fact, in his own laughable way.

You gotta love Bills Mafia.