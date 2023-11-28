Bills Players Speak Up, Claim Taunting Eagles Fan Threatened Their Families

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills players are speaking up after footage of a physical altercation with an Eagles fan went viral, which may lead to punishment from the NFL.

Defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson (seen shoving a fan’s face away in the video) posted separate statements on Instagram. They claim that the Philadelphia Eagles fanatic at Lincoln Financial Field made vocal threats against the players and their respective families.

Bills Players Accuse Rowdy Face of Threats From Eagles Fan

Fellow Bills linemen Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau joined Phillips and Lawson. The four physical behemoths confronted the rowdy Eagles fan as he shouted in their direction.

The fan had terrible timing as the Bills reeled from losing 37-34 in overtime.

The Eagle fan did nothing wrong here



But Shaq Lawson shoved that fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/SnuRBMzJ5x — Paul C (@HurtsyIvania) November 27, 2023

My view of the interaction between Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and Eagles fans behind the Bills bench.



A Bills spokesperson tells us they are looking into the incident @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/s5Pjzt7TM4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 27, 2023

Early word on Monday suggested Lawson could face suspension or a fine. After all, making contact with a fan consistently demands punishment from the NFL, regardless of circumstances.

Shaq Lawson posted on Instagram, giving his side of the heated Sunday exchange while also apologizing.

He claimed that the Eagles fan threw verbal threats toward the Bills’ sideline throughout the game, with venue security seemingly declining to remove him.

“Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench who was making life-threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game.

“Eventually our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips joined Lawson’s side of the story. He posted, “I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun. But one thing I’m not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family. This is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.”

Lawson and Phillips may need a stronger case on their hands than Monday’s respective testimonies. As OutKick’s David Hookstead wrote, the league tends to drop the hammer on players who get involved in physical confrontations, especially with fans.

Lawson could learn this lesson the hard way.

