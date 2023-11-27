Buffalo Bills Player Shaq Lawson Shoves Fan During Heated Altercation

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills player Shaq Lawson might be in serious trouble with the league.

The Eagles beat the Bills in overtime Sunday, and Buffalo is now sitting at an incredibly disappointing 6-6. The days of believing they could win the Super Bowl this season seem like a different lifetime ago.

Well, tensions and tempers definitely boiled over during the matchup. Multiple Bills players confronted a fan chirping them, and things went way too far.

The Buffalo Bills fell to 6-6 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime. Tempers flared, and Shaq Lawson shoved a fan. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lawson was filmed shoving the fan, who appeared to easily weigh 150 pounds less than the NFL DE, while the person argued with Jordan Phillips and others, according to the Daily Mail.

You can watch the insanely stupid and foolish situation unfold below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It was Bills vs Philly Scumbags today @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/TuWbUCUknL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2023

Shaq Lawson shoves fan during loss to the Eagles.

There’s simply no excuse to shove a fan who is in the stands. If a person runs out onto the field to cause problems or runs to the bench area, then it’s a different discussion.

However, that’s not what happened here. The video shows multiple Bills players walking up to a fan in the stands – you know, that place paying customers are supposed to be in.

At that point, everyone started exchanging tense words, and Lawson took things way too far the moment he decided to shove a fan. Physical confrontations are almost always stupid, unless you’re in serious danger.

Shoving a fan is downright stupid. There’s no way Roger Goodell doesn’t drop the hammer on Shaq Lawson. The league simply can’t let a player shove a fan and do nothing about it. And before anyone accuses me of pearl clutching, go ahead and read what I wrote a few sentences ago. You’re fair game if you streak on the field or something similar.

Buffalo Bills player Shaq Lawson film shoving fan during loss to the Eagles. Will the league punish him? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

However, sitting in the stands and getting shoved is nuts. If a pro athlete making big money can’t handle trash talk, then they need to find a new line of work. Am I correct? Am I wrong? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.