Bills DE Shaq Lawson Says Eli Apple Is Gonna Get Beat Up, Apple Backtracks

The aftermath of Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and his Monday night Twitter rants bashing Bills wideout Stefon Diggs spilled into Tuesday, with more players getting thrown into the online drama.
Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson came after Apple for one minor detail in his Monday night rant: posting a “heart hands” emoji, which Lawson took as a dig at teammate Damar Hamlin.
Lawson threatened to beat the Bengals CB up for assuming he took a shot at Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in Week 17 against the Bengals.
“You played a good game [Eli Apple] but disrespect my boy [Damar Hamlin] situation,” Lawson tweeted, “that sh*t get you beat up frfr. Keep it on the field.”
Apple backtracked the assumed dig at Hamlin earlier Tuesday but was claws out with Lawson.
“A shame you couldn’t keep that same energy on the field maybe the outcome would’ve been different. Enjoy Mexico wit [sic] the homies,” Apple tweeted in response to Lawson.
Aside from the Shaq Lawson and Eli Apple drama, the Bengals cornerback continued to stomp on Diggs on Tuesday morning after the wideout finally responded to the late-night roasting.
Diggs’ tweet was a simple “clout chasing” with a corn emoji, meaning “corny.”
But Eli once again tackled Diggs with an exceptional response.
“Safe travels to Cabo fam,” Apple said.
To the victor belongs the spoils, and this is one spoiled Apple.
Meh. Apple made the same joke twice. He ain’t fit to shine Diggs shoes on the field he just had better teammates on Sunday. Dude is corny.