Bills Allen, McDermott Say They’re Ready To Play This Weekend; QB Defends Tee Higgins

While we still await word on what the NFL will do about Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game which has been put on ice after the shocking collapse of Damar Hamlin. However, the Bills have their focus on this weekend.

They’re ready to play.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both quarterback Josh Allena and head coach Sean Mcdermott have said they’re ready to play New England on Sunday.

Do the Buffalo Bills feel ready to play a football game in 3 days?



Josh Allen: "I do."



Sean McDermott: "I do as well."



Both say Damar Hamlin's improvement and his father saying Damar would want them to get back to focusing on their goals have helped. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023

Hamlin’s improvement from going into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is nothing short of miraculous.

Earlier in the day, the Bills tweeted out an update that mentioned that the safety appears to be neurologically intact.

That’s the kind of news that’ll surely make every Bills player feel easier about taking the field this weekend.

It would also help to know that they’ve got the Hamlin family blessing for what could be the team’s regular-season finale if the league decides to go ahead without finishing Monday’s game.

Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins delivered a shoulder to the chest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin moments before he collapsed on the field. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Josh Allen Defends Tee Higgins

Allen also joined the Hamlin family in asking that people refrain from directing any ire toward Bengals wideout Tee Higgins for the incident.

Very classy move by Josh Allen, who made sure to say this before his press conference ended today: "People should not be attacking Tee Higgins whatsoever. Hopefully he found some relief today. I hope he doesn't hold that upon himself."



Well done. 👏pic.twitter.com/9YoyHnXhzp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023

“I haven’t reached out to Tee, but I hope he got some relief today,” Allen said. “I saw some stuff on Twitter, and people should not be attacking him whatsoever and I’m glad that Damar’s family came out and said that.

“That’s a football play, I hope that he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else that he could’ve done in that situation.”

Higgins delivered a shoulder to Hamlin’s chest moments before he collapsed.

While most saw it as a routine football play, some tried to place blame for the horrific incident on Higgins.

Surely, he’s very happy to hear some of the good news that was released today.

