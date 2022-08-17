Billionaire Elon Musk Won’t Be Buying Manchester United

updated

If this whole SpaceX thing doesn’t pan out, billionaire Elon Musk may try his hand at comedy.

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, sent soccer fans into a frenzy late Tuesday when he announced on Twitter that he intended to purchase famed soccer team Manchester United. The Premier League club is one of the most popular sports franchises in the world. In May 2022, Forbes listed MUFC as having a value of $4.6 billion.

Turns out, Musk was joking.

After admitting that he wasn’t serious about buying United, Musk, who earlier Tuesday tweeted: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!,” offered some insight into another venture.

“Standup is my side-hustle,” Tweeted Musk.

The 51-year-old Musk has the comedic chops to support that side-hustle. Well, at least via internet humor. Musk regularly uses Twitter to pump out jokes, often of the dad variety (not hard when you have 8 little ones to entertain).

He’s been on a role lately:

Seinfeld’s job appears to be safe – for now.

Musk, by the way, is reportedly worth more than $270 billion. No joke.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

 

Elon MuskManchester UnitednitedPremier LeagueSpaceXTesla

Written by Anthony Farris

Leave a Reply