Billionaire Elon Musk Won’t Be Buying Manchester United

If this whole SpaceX thing doesn’t pan out, billionaire Elon Musk may try his hand at comedy.

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, sent soccer fans into a frenzy late Tuesday when he announced on Twitter that he intended to purchase famed soccer team Manchester United. The Premier League club is one of the most popular sports franchises in the world. In May 2022, Forbes listed MUFC as having a value of $4.6 billion.

Turns out, Musk was joking.

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

After admitting that he wasn’t serious about buying United, Musk, who earlier Tuesday tweeted: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!,” offered some insight into another venture.

“Standup is my side-hustle,” Tweeted Musk.

Standup is my side-hustle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The 51-year-old Musk has the comedic chops to support that side-hustle. Well, at least via internet humor. Musk regularly uses Twitter to pump out jokes, often of the dad variety (not hard when you have 8 little ones to entertain).

He’s been on a role lately:

Just Read The Instructions pic.twitter.com/BWYzSEE0Q8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

it’s a sticky situation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

Tesla + Twitter -> Twizzler — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2022

Seinfeld’s job appears to be safe – for now.

Musk, by the way, is reportedly worth more than $270 billion. No joke.

