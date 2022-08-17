TESLA CEO Elon Musk Announces He’s Purchasing Manchester United

Tesla CEO and crypto coin titan Elon Musk announced late Tuesday that he plans on buying English football club Manchester United.
Saving himself a pretty penny by avoiding the purchase of social media platform Twitter for $44 billion, Musk plans on spending that extra pocket change (drawing from a $262 billion purse) on a premier soccer club.
Musk went on Twitter to promote his new play-thing. There is no reported confirmation that Musk has purchased or negotiated for ownership of Man U.
“I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome,” Musk tweeted.
The club is priced at $2.08 billion based on market capitalization, according to Reuters.
Manchester United was part of a 12-team defectors’ league, aka the European Super League, that quickly fizzled out in a grand fail. With fans up in arms with ownership the past few years, Musk’s potential bid could liberate those eager for a change … if Musk is truly serious.
The tweet was tacked on to an original post by Musk that read: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”
